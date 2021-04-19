White House Refers to ‘Climate Crisis’ While Denying Border Crisis

White House press secretary Jen Psaki repeatedly referred to the threat of the “climate crisis” while denying there was a “crisis” on the southern border.

“The president does not feel the children coming to our borders seeking refuge from violence, economic hardships, and other dire circumstances is a crisis,” Psaki said, referring to the flood of unaccompanied minor migrants traveling to the United States since Biden became president.

Nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children were arrested in March, according to a law enforcement source to Breitbart News, marking an all-time monthly record for the United States. Over 20,000 unaccompanied minors remain in both Heath and Human Services and Customs and Border Protection detainment centers.

Biden referred to “the crisis that ended up on the border with young people” on Sunday, despite the administration repeatedly arguing the situation at the border is a “challenge,” not a “crisis.”

Psaki argued the crisis was actually in Central America, which the administration has argued is one of the “root causes” of migrants leaving their home countries for the United States.

“Engaging Central American countries, countries in South America, many other countries around the world in climate crisis is certainly our objective and our plan,” she said.

Biden routinely refers to climate change as an “existential crisis,” vowing to work with current “climate czar” and former Secretary of State John Kerry to engage the world on the issue.

The president will host a virtual climate summit on Thursday with 40 different world leaders to discuss new plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.