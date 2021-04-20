The jury reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second and third-degree murder as well as manslaughter for George Floyd’s death. The verdict will be read between 4:30 P.M. and 5:00 P.M. EST.

4:10 P.M. — President Biden reschedules remarks due verdict.

White House statement: "Because of the announcement that a verdict will soon be announced in the Chauvin trial, the President’s remarks on the American Jobs Plan after his virtual tour of Proterra have been rescheduled." (We're out of the auditorium and back in the briefing room) — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) April 20, 2021

4:10 P.M. — The scene outside the courthouse:

Devant le palais de justice de Minneapolis quelques minutes avant la présentation du verdict au procès Chauvin. pic.twitter.com/W17hm8OsKW — Raphaël Bouvier-Auclair (@RaphaelBouvierA) April 20, 2021

4:04 P.M. — Some information on the jury:

About the Chauvin Jury: @WCCO reports none of the jurors had seen the entire tape of George Floyd's death. They'd only seen clips before the trial.

Jury is 5 men, 7 women.

6 are White, 5 are Black and 2 are multiracial – more diverse than most juries typical of that county. — Michael Benny (@MichaelBenny) April 20, 2021

According to MN court authorities, if the jury finds Chauvin guilty on any count, he will immediately be handcuffed and taken into custody. #ChauvinTrail — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) April 20, 2021

3:56 P.M. — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) introduces censure resolution over Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) remarks to Minnesota protesters:

Chairwoman Waters’ actions are beneath the dignity of this institution. They raised the potential for violence, directed lawlessness, and may have interfered with a co-equal branch of government. I just introduced this censure resolution to hold her accountable. pic.twitter.com/cGuEFNNqZo — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 20, 2021

3:55 P.M. — President Joe Biden is likely to speak tonight:

WH has said Biden will deliver remarks about the Chauvin trial and George Floyd's death after a verdict is read Biden just wrapped up a virtual tour of an electric vehicle plant in SC. He's currently scheduled to deliver remarks on the American Jobs Plan right after — Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) April 20, 2021

3:54 P.M. — The verdict is reportedly unanimous.

Chauvin verdict is unanimous and came in less than 24 hours after the case went to the jury. — David Knowles (@writerknowles) April 20, 2021

National Guard in downtown Minneapolis headed in the direction of the government center. Watch the verdict being read here: https://t.co/wXtat4uc7x pic.twitter.com/OyMjyUxoxa — David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 20, 2021

From friend who works in Hennepin county courts. They will need at least an hour to get everyone clear of government buildings. #DerekChauvinTrial pic.twitter.com/Uu5FTOnPml — Jamie Yuccas (@jamieyuccas) April 20, 2021

BREAKING: A verdict has been reached in the trial of Derek Chauvin. It will be read between 4:30 and 5 pm ET. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 20, 2021

