Jury Reaches Verdict in Derek Chauvin Murder Trial

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 5: Margie O'Loughlin holds a portrait of George Floyd outside the Hennepin County Government Center on April 5, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Derek Chauvin murder trial continues today, the former Minneapolis Police officer is accused of multiple counts of murder in the death of George …
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

The jury reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second and third-degree murder as well as manslaughter for George Floyd’s death. The verdict will be read between 4:30 P.M. and 5:00 P.M. EST.

**Follow all of the events on the Breitbart News Live Wire below. All times in eastern.**

4:10 P.M. — President Biden reschedules remarks due verdict. 

4:10 P.M. — The scene outside the courthouse: 

4:04 P.M. — Some information on the jury: 

3:56 P.M. — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) introduces censure resolution over Rep. Maxine Waters’ (D-CA) remarks to Minnesota protesters: 

3:55 P.M. — President Joe Biden is likely to speak tonight: 

3:54 P.M. — The verdict is reportedly unanimous. 

