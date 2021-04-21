One innocent was killed when 45-year-old Za Uk Lian allegedly opened fire in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, Wednesday morning.

‘The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Lian allegedly shot at female driver shortly before sunrise, striking her vehicle. The woman did not realize the bullet had hit her car until she pulled in a Wawa parking lot shortly after the shot was fired.

Lian then pulled into the Wawa parking lot and allegedly shot the driver of a Jeep. The driver’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

The shooter then allegedly shot a 31-year-old truck driver named Ramon Ramirez, fatally wounding him.

NBC Philadelphia noted Lian then ran roughly a quarter mile down the street and shot himself, ending his own life.

Lehigh Valley District Attorney Jim Martin described the shootings as “indiscriminate and unrelated.”

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence reported Pennsylvania has universal background checks for handgun sales.

