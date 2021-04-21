President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released thousands of border crossers into the United States interior without providing them with notices to appear before a federal immigration judge, a Texas Democrat says.

In statements to Border Report’s Sandra Sanchez, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said DHS has released more than 15,300 border crossers into the U.S. interior without providing them the usual documents that give them a date on which to appear before a federal immigration judge.

“Basically it’s just an honor system. It’s just an honor system that they are given and this is not the way it’s supposed to be,” Cuellar told Sanchez.

This month, specifically, Cuellar said the Biden administration has been increasing its use of the practice of releasing border crossers without making clear if they will have to appear before a federal immigration judge.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, since Biden ended the “Remain in Mexico” program and cancelled a series of cooperative asylum agreements with Central America, DHS has hugely revamped the Catch and Release program to where border crossers are apprehended and quickly released into the U.S. interior.

Since taking office, for instance, the Biden administration has released nearly 42,000 border crossers into the U.S. interior. The overwhelming majority of border crossers are being released into Texas communities near sectors in the Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio, and El Paso, Texas.

In addition, the Biden administration is releasing migrants into the U.S. interior who were enrolled in the Remain in Mexico program. The latest totals, obtained by Breitbart News, show that about 6,400 migrants enrolled in the program have been released into the U.S. interior.

This month, a group of House Republicans has requested destination data from the Biden administration for border crossers traveling in the U.S.

“We lack an adequate accounting of the nature and extent of this dispersing of illegal aliens. This is information that the U.S. Congress needs and the American people have a right to know,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter.

The Biden administration has yet to confirm any locations in the U.S. where border crossers are resettling. Previous reports have indicated the border crossers are headed for New Jersey, Florida, Michigan, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, Indiana, Texas, and Georgia.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.