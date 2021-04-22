Senate Democrats have voted down an amendment to forbid Asian racial discrimination in higher education by a vote of 49-48.

The amendment, proposed by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Kennedy (R-LA), did not meet the needed 60 vote yea threshold to pass.

The amendment states:

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, no institution of higher education (as defined in section 102 of the Higher Education Act of 1965 (20 U.S.C. 1002)) may receive any Federal funding if the institution has a policy in place or engages in a practice that discriminates against Asian Americans in recruitment, applicant review, or admissions.

Kennedy said of the amendment’s failure, “In an unbelievably cynical move, Senate Democrats blocked efforts to stop discrimination against Asian Americans in higher education, where racial bias has become all too common.”

“This amendment would bar funds from institutions that discriminate against Asian American students,” Kennedy continued.

“Despite their calls to end racism, it is clear Democrats are only paying lip service to fighting discrimination against Asian Americans and will allow targeted discrimination against them to continue at America’s universities and colleges,” the Louisiana senator concluded.

The amendment was proposed to the Senate anti-Asian hate crimes bill, which passed the Senate by a vote of 99-1 with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) voting no. The legislation will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk to sign.

Cruz said of the bill on April 16, it “is not designed to do anything to prevent or punish actual crimes.”

According to Axios, “The bill will train law enforcement to better identify anti-Asian racism and appoint an official in the Justice Department to review and expedite COVID-19-related hate crime reports, among other measures.”