Former President Donald Trump endorsed the coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, urging Americans to get their shots.

“The vaccine is a great thing and people should take advantage of it,” Trump said in a phone call with the New York Post.

Trump added, “Nobody should be forced” to get the vaccine, noting Americans “have our freedoms.”

“But I strongly recommend it because it’s a real lifesaver,” he continued.

Trump said if Americans did not have a vaccine for the coronavirus, the death toll could be as bad as during the 1918 Spanish flu, which killed up to 100 million people globally.

“I’m all in favor of the vaccine,” Trump said. “It’s one of the great achievements, a true miracle.”

Trump confirmed he got his first shot in January before leaving the White House and his second shot in Florida.

“Not even a bit of arm soreness,” he said. “It’s pretty amazing stuff.”

He said first lady Melania was also vaccinated.

Trump boasted that the speedy development and deployment of the vaccine would help save lives around the world.

“We’re saving tens of millions of lives throughout the world,” he said. “We’re saving entire countries.”