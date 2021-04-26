Donald Trump Endorses Susan Wright: Supporter of American First Policies

Former President Donald Trump on Monday formally endorsed Susan Wright, who is running in a special election on May 1 in Texas to reclaim her late husband’s seat, describing her as a supporter of American First policies.

Susan is running to replace her late husband, former Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX), in the special election that takes place Saturday, May 1. The early voting has already started in the district.

The former president released his endorsement of Susan, saying:

Susan Wright will be a terrific Congresswoman (TX-06) for the Great State of Texas. She is the wife of late Congressman Ron Wright, who has always been supportive of our American First Policies. Susan will be strong on the Border, Crime, Pro-Life, our brave military and Vets, and will ALWAYS protect your Second Amendment. Early voting is NOW underway — and the Special Election takes place on Saturday, May 1st. Get out and VOTE! Susan has my Complete and Total Endorsement.

Trump endorses Susan Wright in the May 1 special election for Texas's 6th congressional district She's the wife of late Rep. Ron Wright, who served in the seat at the time of his death in February pic.twitter.com/ZrbNeT3LAg — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) April 26, 2021

The special election has 11 Republicans and 10 Democrats competing for the one seat. Ron originally won the seat from a Democrat opponent by 9 points in 2020.

When the news of the endorsement broke, she tweeted, “I’m truly honored to be endorsed by President Trump, and I’m so proud to be the only candidate in this race President Trump trusts to be his ally in our fight to Make America Great Again.”

I'm truly honored to be endorsed by President Trump, and I'm so proud to be the only candidate in this race President Trump trusts to be his ally in our fight to Make America Great Again. #TX06 pic.twitter.com/3YBpLnlvLE — Susan Wright (@SusanWrightTX6) April 26, 2021

Breitbart News reported in February that Ron passed away after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus and hospitalized from complications with cancer treatments. Ron was originally hospitalized in September while being treated for cancer and announced in late January that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Doctors diagnosed the Texas Republican with lung cancer in 2018 and described it as a “kick in the stomach.”

Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA), whose husband was originally elected to represent her district, won a special election in Louisiana last month after her husband, Luke Letlow, pass away from coronavirus complications. Letlow also received an endorsement from Trump going into her special election.