Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and House Speaker Jason Wentworth (R) will not say if or how state Rep. Jewell Jones (D) will be held accountable for his apparent abuse of power during his April 6 arrest.

Jones was arrested by Michigan State Police on I-96 after he allegedly crashed his vehicle while driving drunk. Police say he had a blood alcohol level of .191, more than twice the legal limit.

During his roadside altercation with police — which was captured on dashcam video — Jones invoked Whitmer by name and demanded to talk to her.

“I’ll call Gov. Whitmer right now,” Jones allegedly threatened. He continued, “When I call Gretchen, I need y’alls’ IDs and badges.”

Jones also demanded to speak to Whitmer’s director of the Michigan State Police, Joe Gasper.

“Tell Joe who you got, and call fucking Joe. I’m not sure he’s up or not. If he’s not up, wake him up. Tell Joe who you have, tell Joe who you have handcuffed,” Jones ordered.

“Let him know I’d like to go home. After that, let me go fucking home,” he said.

“You all don’t know who you all are dealing with, bro,” Jones could allegedly be heard saying when he was in the back of the patrol vehicle.

Jones attempted to threaten the troopers arresting him with their pay and agency’s funding.

“It’s not going to be good for you, I run y’all budget, bro,” Jones said, according to the video.

Breitbart News asked Attorney General Dana Nessel if she would investigate Jones’ apparent attempt to use his position to get out of the situation.

“Our office does not discuss investigations that may or may not come before the department,” press secretary Lynsey Mukomel said.

“The details of this situation continue to be very disappointing for an elected community leader. The speaker is speaking to Leader (Donna) Lasinski (D) and working with her on how to handle the situation as it moves forward,” Gideon D’Assandro, communications director for Wentworth, told Breitbart News.

Whitmer did not have any reaction to her name being invoked and would not to respond to a question on if she or Gasper would intervene on Jones’s behalf.

Shanon Banner of the Michigan State Police told Breitbart News, “Colonel Gasper was not involved in this matter, nor would it be appropriate for him to involve himself in a drunk driving arrest.”

