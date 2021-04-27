Texas is reporting far fewer new cases of the Chinese coronavirus than blue Michigan, which is now requiring the masking of toddlers, despite the Lone Star State lifting its statewide mask mandate over a month ago.

Michigan is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) continuing to operate the state under coronavirus restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate. In fact, on Monday, the state began requiring toddlers, or those ages 2-4, to also join in wearing masks. Prior to Monday, the rule only extended to those over the age of five.

“The change means that kids from 2-4 are now subject to the masking requirement just like everyone else,” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Public Information Officer Bob Wheaton wrote in a statement last week.

“So if an 18 year old would be required to mask because they were in a gathering at a park, so would a 2-4 year old,” Wheaton added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) April 26 data, Michigan reported 338.8 new cases per 100,000 in the last seven days, or 33,813 in total. In the same time frame, Texas reported 68.3 cases per 100,000, or 19,791 cases total.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) lifted the state’s mask mandate last month, opening businesses 100 percent.

“It is time for Texas to be open 100 percent,” Abbott said at the time. “Everybody that wants a job should be able to get a job. Every business that wants to be open should be open.”

“With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott continued, emphasizing the importance of restoring livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by reopening the state.

“Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed,” he added.

Similarly, Texas is also faring far better than other blue states, such as New York and Pennsylvania, in terms of new coronavirus cases.

While CDC data excludes New York City’s data from the rest of the state, separately, the city reported 170.3 cases of the virus per 100,000, or 14,305, in the last seven days. The rest of the state has reported 151.5 cases per 100,000, or 16,746, in the same time frame.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania, under the leadership of Gov. Tom Wolf (D), has reported 209.3 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days, or 26,799 cases — all vastly more than the Lone Star State.