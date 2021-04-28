Biden Calls for Ban on ‘High-Capacity Magazines That Hold 100 Rounds’

During his April 28, 2021, speech to Congress, President Biden called for a ban on “high-capacity magazines that hold 100 rounds.”

He reiterated his point seconds later, saying:

We need a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines again. Don’t tell me it can’t be done. We’ve done it before … and it worked. Talk to most responsible gun owners, most hunters – they’ll tell you there’s no possible justification for having 100 rounds – 100 bullets – in a weapon.

Biden also called for an “assault weapons” ban, universal background checks, and new regulations on guns that are built from parts kits.

He described gun violence as an “epidemic” and called for Republicans to join Democrats in supporting gun control.

Biden said, “We need more Senate Republicans to join with the overwhelming majority of their Democratic colleagues, and close loopholes and require background checks to purchase a gun.”

Biden referenced the March 22, 2021, mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado. He did not mention that Colorado has universal background checks, but those checks did nothing to hinder, much less stop, the Boulder attacker from carrying out his heinous act.

He referenced gun violence in America that is under-reported because it does not fall under the moniker of a mass shooting. He did not mention that much of this violence occurs in Democrat-controlled cities like Chicago and New York City, both of which are heavily gun-controlled, yet riddled with violence.

