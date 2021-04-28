President Biden quickly violated coronavirus guidelines as he entered the room ahead of his address to Congress on Wednesday, forgoing basic social distancing guidelines and taking it a step further by fist-bumping those in the audience as he made his way to the podium.

The 78-year-old president immediately began fist-bumping as he entered the room following his introduction by the sergeant-at-arms, William Walker. Notably, Walker’s mask slipped beneath his nose as he made the announcement.

Video shows the president coming well within the recommended 6-foot distance as he entered the room, delivering fist-bumps, including to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released guidelines on Tuesday for vaccinated people, recommending they continue to wear masks in certain social settings despite their status as “fully vaccinated.”

Notably, the CDC recommends vaccinated people “visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households at the same time” take certain precautions, such as wearing a “well-fitted mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and visiting in a well-ventilated space.”

Biden certainly did not heed all of the rules, despite U.S. health officials continuing to expect Americans to abide by them in everyday life.