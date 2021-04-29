Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has set a litmus test for Republicans: a pledge to take no corporate PAC donations.

“Starting today, I no longer accept money from any corporate PAC. I urge my GOP colleagues at all levels to do the same,” Cruz penned in an op-ed Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal.

“For too long, Republicans have allowed the left and their big business allies to attack our values with no response. We’ve allowed them to ship jobs overseas, attack gun rights, and destroy our energy companies. We’ve let them smear Republicans without paying any price,” Cruz continued.

Cruz then reiterated his point by echoing the great basketball player Michael Jordan.

“As America’s greatest basketball player observed years ago, Republicans buy sneakers, too. We cast votes, too. And we pay attention when CEOs come after our own just so they can look good for a few editorial pages and radical activists,” he wrote.

Cruz dished out more straight talk: “To them I say, ‘When the time comes that you need help with a tax break or a regulatory change, I hope the Democrats take your calls, because we may not.'”

“Starting today, we won’t take your money either,” Cruz triumphantly highlighted his position.

The Texas Senator’s op-ed also covered the woke companies, such as Coca-Cola, which have taken political positions on Georgia’s Election Integrity Act of 2021 by opposing “measures in the bills that would diminish or deter access to voting.”

Cruz rhetorically asked, “Which measures?”

“The ones that allow several forms of identification, which the state provides free of charge, to request or cast a ballot? Or the measures that expand the number of days of early voting?” Cruz poked.

“Had these watch-me-woke-it-up CEOs actually read the bill—instead of parroting the radical left’s talking points—they’d have discovered they had no idea what they were talking about,” Cruz concluded.