Failed special election Democrat candidate Jana Lynne Sanchez has sounded the alarm that 2022 “could be a major setback” for Democrats if they lose their slim majority in the House of Representatives.

Sanchez, after not receiving enough votes last Saturday to make the special election runoff, has a very strong message for the Democrats.

Sanchez lost by fewer than 400 votes to come in third place. Republican candidates did extremely well, edging out the rest of the field. Sanchez said the Republicans received an overwhelming majority (62 percent) of the total voters.

Sanchez continued to say, “all the things I thought would have motivated Democrats” to come and vote failed.

She believes if the Democrats continue to fail at getting “voters out” and “don’t organize and prepare,” the 2022 midterms will “be a major setback” for the Democrats trying to enact House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) partisan socialist agenda in Washington, DC.

(4/6) (both of which demonstrate the GOP's quest for power and failure to serve voters), failed to get our voters out. I'm sounding the alarm bell: If Democrats don't organize and prepare, 2022 could be a major setback to our gains of recent years. — Jana Lynne Sanchez (@thejanasanchez) May 3, 2021

The top two candidates that garnish the most votes are set to move on to a runoff.

The top two candidates from the 23 who ran were Republican, causing a huge blow to Pelosi’s one opportunity at padding her very slim majority from the six congressional special elections happening this year.

The two Texas Republicans were Susan Wright, widow to the late Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX), whose seat the special election was held to fill. She received the most votes with 19 percent. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Wright.

State Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-Waxahachie) came in second place behind Wright with close to 14 percent of the vote, which was just enough to secure a spot in the runoff, edging out Sanchez by fewer than 400 votes.