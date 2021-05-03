Photos: 93-Year-Old Border Crosser from Honduras Smuggled into U.S.

A 93-year-old Honduran woman was photographed being smuggled into the United States late last month, showing a continued trend in which the most vulnerable are making the often-deadly journey from Central America, through Mexico, up to the U.S. southern border.

On April 29, 93-year-old Trinidad Tabora, from Honduras, was photographed being carried by smugglers and family members on the bank of the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas, seeking entry into the U.S., before being placed in her wheelchair.

Tabora arrived in the U.S. with her granddaughter from Honduras in hopes of claiming asylum and to be released into the nation’s interior while awaiting her court hearing.

The photographs are the latest example showing the extent to which vulnerable populations are being enticed to take the often deadly journey through Mexico to the U.S. to be released into the nation’s interior by President Joe Biden’s relaxed migration controls.

In March, federal immigration officials apprehended nearly 170,000 border crossers, including more than 18,600 UACs, nearly 53,000 family units, and nearly 97,000 single adults. Princeton Policy research predicts that 1.2 million border crossers will be apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border this year, not including those illegal aliens who successfully cross into the country.

