Photos: 93-Year-Old Border Crosser from Honduras Smuggled into U.S.

A 93-year-old Honduran woman was photographed being smuggled into the United States late last month, showing a continued trend in which the most vulnerable are making the often-deadly journey from Central America, through Mexico, up to the U.S. southern border.
On April 29, 93-year-old Trinidad Tabora, from Honduras, was photographed being carried by smugglers and family members on the bank of the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas, seeking entry into the U.S., before being placed in her wheelchair.
Tabora arrived in the U.S. with her granddaughter from Honduras in hopes of claiming asylum and to be released into the nation’s interior while awaiting her court hearing.
The photographs are the latest example showing the extent to which vulnerable populations are being enticed to take the often deadly journey through Mexico to the U.S. to be released into the nation’s interior by President Joe Biden’s relaxed migration controls.
In March, federal immigration officials apprehended nearly 170,000 border crossers, including more than 18,600 UACs, nearly 53,000 family units, and nearly 97,000 single adults. Princeton Policy research predicts that 1.2 million border crossers will be apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border this year, not including those illegal aliens who successfully cross into the country.
A smuggler carries a wheelchair to the bank of the Rio Grande for 93-year-old Honduran immigrant Trinidad Tabora, 93, on April 29, 2021 in Roma, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Honduran immigrant Trinidad Tabora, 93, is carried onto the bank of the Rio Grande on April 29, 2021 in Roma, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Honduran immigrant Trinidad Tabora, 93, is carried onto the bank of the Rio Grande on April 29, 2021 in Roma, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Honduran immigrant Trinidad Tabora, 93, is carried along with her wheelchair onto the bank of the Rio Grande on April 29, 2021 in Roma, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Honduran immigrant Trinidad Tabora, 93, is carried onto the bank of the Rio Grande on April 29, 2021 in Roma, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Honduran immigrant Trinidad Tabora, 93, is carried onto the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande on April 29, 2021 in Roma, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Honduran immigrant Trinidad Tabora, 93, is carried onto the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande on April 29, 2021 in Roma, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Honduran immigrant Trinidad Tabora, 93, is set down the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande on April 29, 2021 in Roma, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Honduran immigrant Trinidad Tabora, 93, waits with her granddaughter for Border Patrol agents to process them after they crossed the border from Mexico early on April 29, 2021 in Roma, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Honduran immigrant Trinidad Tabora, 93, raises her hands in prayer after crossing the border from Mexico on April 29, 2021 in Roma, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
Honduran immigrant Trinidad Tabora, 93, is wheeled from the bank of the Rio Grande after crossing the border from Mexico on April 29, 2021 in Roma, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.