A greater amount of Americans believe the country has become more divided since President Joe Biden took office than see the country as more united.

Twenty-eight percent of Americans believe the country is “more divided” under Biden compared to 23 percent of Americans who believe the country is “more united” under his leadership, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll Sunday.

But the negative poll number for Biden, which contradicts the media’s narrative, did not stop ABC News from writing the headline, “Country optimistic after Biden’s 1st 100 days: POLL” with the subtitle reading, “Nearly two-thirds of Americans say the country is headed in the right direction.”

Indeed, ABC News’s article ignores the negative numbers for Biden by citing other skirting numbers:

Nearly half of the country (48%) doesn’t see movement on the question of unity since Biden took office, believing the country is neither more united nor more divided. Views on the polarization of the country during Biden’s early tenure fall along party lines, with 95% of Democrats saying the country is either more united (45%) or the same (50%), and 97% of Republicans saying the nation is more divided (65%) or the same (32%).

This is how the media manipulates data to create a favorable, partisan narrative. Alternative Headline:

More Americans believe that since Joe Biden has taken office, the nation has become more divided. The vast majority of those Americans blame the controversial new President. https://t.co/Nqr8YgPFjm pic.twitter.com/GwqE6KsK3X — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) May 3, 2021

Americans, however, may be clued into the media’s partisanship. Forbes reported in February “61% of Americans think that ‘The media is not doing well at being objective and non-partisan.’”

Despite the media bias, Biden is also underwater in other polling. An NBC survey indicated Thursday Biden has a lower popularity rating than police and law enforcement agencies by eight percent.

Additional polling demonstrated “49 percent of voters disapproving of Biden’s handling of immigration issues, rising eight points since mid-March. Forty percent approve, down from 46 percent in mid-March,” Breitbart reported.

It should be noted Biden spoke to Congress Wednesday with a 44 percent decline in TV viewership from former President Trump’s speech in 2017. Nielsen’s ratings estimates 26.9 million viewers tuned in across 16 U.S. television stations.