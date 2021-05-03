‘She’s a Liability’: Kevin McCarthy Allies Promise to Oust Liz Cheney

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (CA) allies promised Monday to oust House GOP Conference chair Liz Cheney (WY) from her leadership position by the end of the month.

“There is no way that Liz will be conference chair by month’s end. When there is a vote, it won’t be a long conference; it will be fast. Everyone knows the outcome,” one ally of McCarthy told the Hill Monday.

The McCarthy allies argue that as the third-ranking House Republican, Cheney continues to contradict the House GOP leader, which undermines the GOP and its efforts to take back the House majority.

The second ally of McCarthy said the movement to oust Cheney does not merely reside with the House Freedom Caucus; House Republicans across the political spectrum support Cheney’s ouster.

“This is a broad range of lawmakers who have had it with her. She’s a liability, and McCarthy’s as fed up as the rest of us that she is focused on the past rather than winning back the House,” the second McCarthy said.

Many House Republicans tried to unite the conference after Cheney survived her leadership challenge earlier in the year; however, Cheney continued to create controversy by saying that former President Donald Trump should not speak at CPAC and combatting Republicans’ move to embrace Trump’s populist platform.

Cheney has charged that Rep. Jim Banks’ (R-IN) memo urging the Republican Party to embrace issues important to the working class is Neo-Marxist.

The Wyoming Republican also claimed withdrawing troops from Afghanistan and ending America’s longest war gives the Taliban and al Qaeda a “propaganda victory.”

The first McCarthy ally said that Cheney will not survive a future leadership challenge because they believe McCarthy will not back her like he did the first time.

“She is a big distraction. I don’t see McCarthy saving her this time,” the first ally said.

One GOP lawmaker said Cheney “made things worse and worse over the last few weeks with unforced comments and actions. McCarthy held people back from ousting her last time; I don’t think he’ll do it this time.”