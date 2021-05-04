Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) sent a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) Tuesday, requesting an Executive Order suspending the power of School Boards to mask children, calling the policy “cruel and misguided.”

Sabatini, in his letter, thanked the Governor for signing a pair of Executive Orders Monday that were meant to suspend local emergency orders in cities and counties in Florida.

“Those two orders ended a 14-month period in which Florida’s local governments engaged in an unparalleled abuse of power – an unrivaled suppression of individual liberty never seen before” in Florida, the Republican continued.

Sabatini believes there is still “one political subdivision” in the Sunshine State. He called the state’s schoolboards’ policy of continuing to force children in school to wear masks “cruel, oppressive, and misguided.” Sabatini said schoolchildren are being forced to wear the facemask under the constant threat of punishment.

The Republican urged DeSantis to issue an additional Executive Order in order to “immediately suspend all mask mandates in Florida’s schools.”

“A student and their parents should have the choice of whether to wear a mask or not — not government,” he explained.

Today I sent a letter to @GovRonDeSantis requesting an Executive Order suspending the power of School Boards to mask children—a cruel and misguided policy. ￼ I applaud the Gov. for yesterday‘s Order suspending local city & county orders, but School Boards MUST also be included. pic.twitter.com/e3VLRUqiHx — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) May 4, 2021

Recently, Sabatini was a huge supporter of DeSantis’s executive order banning vaccine passports. The order was to mandate any business in Florida be “prohibited from requiring patrons or customers to provide any documentation certifying COVID-19 vaccination or post-transmission recovery to gain access to, entry upon, or service from the business.”

Sabatini also told Breitbart News at the time, “I look forward to pushing legislation in the Florida House to pass this into Florida law immediately—and also to add an enforcement mechanism that will allow for punishment of the woke businesses that violate the law.”

BREAKING: Gov. DeSantis JUST issued an Executive Order BANNING vaccine-passports! This Order is immediate, but MUST be passed into law. As a State Rep., I’ll be fighting to make sure ￼￼this law passes ASAP! SIGN THE PETITION TO BAN VACCINE PASSPORTS: https://t.co/StQEcMyFXz pic.twitter.com/JJD0uZ6uJ4 — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) April 2, 2021

Meanwhile, with Florida’s population increasing, the Sunshine State is slated to receive a new congressional district before the upcoming midterm elections. According to the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research (BEBR) growth data, a newly drawn district may be carved into Republican-held Central Florida, where Sabatini is from. Sabatini has already declared his candidacy, running as an “America First conservative.”