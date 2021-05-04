Lamar County Democratic Party Chairman Gary O’Connor resigned Tuesday after calling Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) an “Oreo.”

“I had hoped that Scott might show some common sense, but it seems clear he is little more than an Oreo with no real principles,” he wrote on Facebook after Scott’s rebuttal speech to President Joe Biden’s Wednesday.

“I am deeply and sincerely sorry for my inappropriate and hurtful use of racist term I used to describe Sen. Tim Scott on my personal Facebook page. It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use,” O’Connor claimed Tuesday.

“As a result, I feel compelled to offer my resignation as chair of the Lamar County Democratic Party for consideration by the County Executive Committee,” he stated.

O’Connor resigned after many called for his resignation. Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) said:

Gary O’Connor’s comment against Senator Tim Scott is abhorrent, insulting, and unforgivable. Both he and the entire Lamar County Democratic Party should be ashamed of this racist behavior. This kind of behavior is not tolerable in Texas, the United States, or any political party.

Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday, “This is disgusting, hateful, and completely unacceptable. O’Connor must apologize to @SenatorTimScott & step down immediately.”

“Twitter banned the phrase from appearing in its trending section, but the tweets containing the offensive term were not removed and remain live on the platform,” the Washington Examiner reported.

In Scott’s rebuttal speech, he was widely applauded for pointing towards slavery as not the end of America’s story. “Original sin is never the end of the story. Not in our souls, and not for our nation. The real story is always redemption,” he said.