Joe Biden Visits Mexican Restaurant for Tacos on Cinco de Mayo

President Joe Biden celebrated Cinco de Mayo Wednesday by traveling to a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C., for tacos.

Biden traveled from the White House via his motorcade to the Taqueria Las Gemelas restaurant, owned by Mexican immigrants to the United States, and ordered tacos.

The president used the trip to promote the success of his American Rescue Plan offering financial aid to restaurants across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The restaurant industry is so badly hurt nationwide,” he said.

Wearing a mask, Biden spoke with some of the customers in the restaurant and even shared his thoughts about fans of Philadelphia sporting teams.

“Philadelphia fans are the most informed and most obnoxious fans in the world,” he said, noting his wife, Jill Biden, was also a Philadelphia fan.

Biden did not eat on camera, likely due to coronavirus restrictions, but he left the restaurant with a bag of food. He told reporters outside the building that he got tacos and enchiladas.

When reporters asked Biden what he thought of the likely ouster of House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, Biden replied, “I don’t understand Republicans.”