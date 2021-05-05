Poll: Liz Cheney Underwater with Wyoming Voters

The majority of voters in Wyoming are looking to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in the next election as Republican leadership seeks to oust her from her leadership position as well.

Cheney is currently in serious trouble as a new poll from Club for Growth PAC shows the congresswoman with a negative net image.

The Republican’s unfavorables currently sit at more than twice her favorable numbers among Wyoming Republican primary voters. Cheney’s unfavorable rating currently stands at 65 percent with a net image of -36 percent. The poll shows the majority of Republican primary voters in Wyoming are committed to replacing the Congresswoman no matter which Republican runs against her.

Only 14 percent of the voters said they would vote to reelect Cheney regardless of who runs against her, compared to the 31 percent who would consider another candidate. Fifty-two percent would vote for her opponent regardless of who runs against her.

For comparison, former President Donald Trump’s favorability numbers have the former president at an overwhelmingly 60 percent net positive.

The survey was taken between April 21 and 22. The poll questioned 415 likely Republican primary voters in Wyoming. The survey has a margin of error of +4.9 percent with a 95 percent confidence level from WPAi, who conducted the survey.

Voters in Cheney’s home state are not alone in looking to replace the Congresswoman.

Currently, there is an effort from the Republican House leadership to replace her as the House GOP Conference chair by the end of next week. The vote is set to take place on May 12. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Trump have already announced their support for Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

In addition, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is also done defending Cheney. According to reports, McCarthy was caught during an off-air hot mic moment with Fox and Friends co-host Steve Doocy saying he has “lost confidence” in Cheney.