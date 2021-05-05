VIDEO: Restaurant Customer Allegedly Pulls Gun Against BLM Protesters

Video taken on a cell phone shows a customer at Louisville, Kentucky’s La Chasse restaurant allegedly pull a gun when Black Lives Matter protesters began disrupting the eatery.

The New York Post reports the incident occurred on May 1, 2021, the day of this year’s Kentucky Derby. The BLM protesters “were marching to Churchill Downs to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.”

When the protesters approached diners who were sitting outdoors a patron in blue could be seen standing, allegedly holding a handgun in his right hand.

Upon seeing the firearm, some of the protesters began persuading the others to keep walking.

The Courier-Journal’s Hayes Gardner posted video of the incident:

Confrontation between patrons at La Chasse and protesters. pic.twitter.com/iUFKA9zWvY — Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) May 2, 2021

Heavy.com noted Gardner posted another comment to Twitter, saying, “For those who have asked, yes this man appeared to be armed, as were a few protesters. It was a tense few minutes. #Louisville.”

Louisville Metropolitan Police police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told Fox News, “During the encounter both patrons and protesters brandished firearms. This incident occurred after the arrests of southbound protesters in the area on the 1500 block of Bardstown Road.

The arrests of that group were made after protesters repeatedly blocked the roadway despite officers giving multiple verbal requests for them to utilize the sidewalk.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.