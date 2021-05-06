Punchbowl News released a new tracking poll Thursday showing a majority of senior Democrat Capitol Hill aides believe House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) partisan socialist agenda will not pass Congress.

Pelosi’s push to pass a partisan socialist agenda while Washington, DC, is under one-party rule looks like it will fail as the “gatekeepers and, in many cases, the decision-makers” believe there will not be enough votes to get her wishlist through, according to the poll.

Only 36 percent of the Democrat staffers surveyed believe there is hope to pass H.R. 3, which is the Democrats’ “big bill to lower drug costs.”

When the bill was introduced in the last session of Congress, Pelosi said the bill would “level the playing field for American patients and taxpayers, delivering on one of the top priorities of our For The People agenda.” Some disagree with Pelosi. “In exchange for some short-term price reductions, the bill would drastically damage innovative companies across the country,” president and CEO of California Life Sciences Association, Mike Guerra said.

Additionally, the bill would “reduce the Part D revenues for U.S. companies by $358 billion over the next five years, a 58% reduction before interest and taxes,” according to Guerra. He added, “if H.R. 3 had been in effect from 2009 to 2019, California’s emerging companies would have produced only three drugs instead of the 25 that actually made it to market.”

Only five percent of the Democrat staffers believe the Democrats’ far-left attack on the Second Amendment — the “assault weapons” ban — would pass through Congress.

Earlier this year, Breitbart News reported, after the House passed the Democrat gun control bill, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein (CA) introduced legislation in the Senate called the “Assault Weapons Ban of 2021,” cosponsored by 34 Senate Democrats at the time. The legislation would ban 205 “assault weapons” and ammunition magazines holding more than ten rounds. A University of Pennsylvania professor Christopher Koper, the author of the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) report, said, “We cannot clearly credit the ban with any of the nation’s recent drop in gun violence. And, indeed, there has been no discernible reduction in the lethality and injuriousness of gun violence.” The NIJ report continued, “The ban’s effects on gun violence are likely to be small at best and perhaps too small for reliable measurement.”

The survey from Punchbowl added, “So next time you see ads or a push for this legislation, please understand that many of the people who are working on it think it has absolutely no chance of going anywhere.”

Only 25 percent of Democrats and only 17 percent believe H.R. 8, the bipartisan background checks bill, would pass through Congress.

Previously reported by Breitbart News, H.R. 8 passed the House by a vote of 227 to 203. The bill was considered to be bipartisan because eight Republicans voted for it. The bill now sits in the Senate. The bill would expand retail point-of-sale background checks to cover private points-of-sale. This will criminalize an individual who sells a 5-shot revolver to a lifelong neighbor unless that neighbor first undergoes a National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) check conducted by the FBI. The House passed the bill in early 2019 as well but was never taken up by the Republican-controlled Senate.

The survey was conducted anonymously between April 13 and 19 online, through Locust Street Group in partnership with Punchbowl News. The survey asked 171 senior Capitol Hill aides.

Thursday, Punchbowl News said, “Members of Congress are the ones with the election certificates, but, in many cases, their aides hold outsized power. Senior staffers are the gatekeepers and, in many cases, the decision-makers.” They said the reasoning behind the polls is to show insight into what the “gatekeepers” are thinking.

An earlier poll by Punchbowl showed an overwhelming majority (66 percent) believe the Republicans will reclaim the House majority in 2022 — thus, ending House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) short four-year reign of trying to push through her radical, one-sided agenda.