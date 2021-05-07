President Joe Biden admitted Friday that he is aware that he frequently forgets to put his mask back on after speaking at public events.

“When I’m outside — and the problem is — a lot of times, I walk away from this podium and noticed I forget to put my mask back on because I’m used to not wearing it outside,” Biden explained.

A reporter asked Biden at a White House event why he kept wearing a mask outside even though he had been vaccinated for the coronavirus.

“Because I’m worried about you,” Biden joked.

“Why am I wearing the mask?” he continued. “Because, when we’re inside, it’s still good policy to wear the mask. That’s why.”

The Centers for Disease Control recently updated guidelines allowing vaccinated adults to go outside without a mask, but Biden routinely continues to wear it.

Breitbart News has detailed several occasions where President Biden arrives at a White House event wearing a mask, removes it to speak, but forgets it as he steps away from the podium.

During an outdoor event in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Thursday, Biden arrived at an event wearing a mask and left without it.

He also arrived with two of his granddaughters at an outdoor Amtrak event last week wearing a mask, but left the event without his mask.

The president also lost his mask after an outdoor campaign speech in Georgia and apologized to his supporters after fumbling through his things looking for it after first lady Jill Biden reminded him to put it back on.

Vice President Kamala Harris also reminded the president to put his mask back on while attending an indoor event about the coronavirus pandemic in February.

At an event on equal pay for women, Biden left the room without his mask and returned to retrieve it.

Joe Biden walks away without his mask again… the audience chuckles when he comes back to get it. pic.twitter.com/wBAmmEWHj6 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 25, 2021

Biden has repeatedly called wearing a mask “a patriotic duty” and gets angry when people question the need to keep wearing it even though they have been vaccinated.

“One congressman pointed out I could, he used a very colorful term to say, wearing a mask, I tell him to ‘Kiss my ear.’ I’m not going to wear a mask,” Biden said in January. “Well, guess what, not very American. The fact is, you want to be patriotic. You want to protect people.”