Joe Biden Forgets His Mask Again at the White House

President Joe Biden again forgot his mask at the podium on Wednesday, prompting chuckles from the audience as he returned to retrieve it.

Despite the president signing an executive order mandating masks on federal property, Biden has repeatedly forgotten to wear his mask after removing it to speak at White House events.

Biden approached the podium wearing a mask but took it off to speak at an event marking Equal Pay Day at the White House.

After speaking, he left his mask at the podium as he moved to a side table to sign a proclamation to recognize the day.

Still maskless, Biden walked out of the room before reappearing alone to retrieve it.

Asked by reporters if he was ready for his anticipated press conference on Thursday, he replied jokingly, “What press conference?”

This is Biden’s fourth time as president he has walked away from an event without his mask.

After signing the American rescue plan, Biden forgot his mask after signing his massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus spending bill.

At an event celebrating International Women’s Day, Biden also forgot his mask at the podium.

In February, Vice President Kamala Harris reminded the president to get his mask after he left it on the podium.