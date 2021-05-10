Joni Ernst Compares Liz Cheney Ouster to ‘Cancel Culture’

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), the Senate Republican Conference Chair, told reporters Monday that Republicans should be focused on “unifying heading into 2022,” not “cancel culture,” when talking about the House Republicans’ upcoming vote to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from leadership.

The Republican told reporters on Monday, “I feel it’s OK to go ahead and express what you feel is right to express and, you know, cancel culture is cancel culture no matter how you look at it.”

She added, “unfortunately, I think there are those that are trying to silence others in the party,”

During her conversation with reporters, Ernst, as the top female Republican, said she “supports Trump and his policies,” meaning she’s coming from a different place than Cheney, “but I still think we shouldn’t be trying to cancel voices.”

“What we can do is come together and try to win seats in 2022. I think that’s what all of us should be focused on,” Ernst said, according to the Hill.

She later added that she thought the fight over Cheney was a distraction from trying to win back seats.

Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebo reported House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has scheduled a vote for Wednesday to oust Cheney, the Republican House Conference Chair, from her number three leadership position.

“Having heard from so many of you in recent days, it’s clear that we need to make a change,” McCarthy said in a statement to the Republican House members.