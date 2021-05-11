Appearing Tuesday on CNN’s New Day, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) argued that House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) should not be ousted from her leadership position and accused former President Donald Trump of “dividing” the Republican Party.

JUST NOW: "Former President Trump is dividing our party. So it's important that we not unite with somebody who is dividing our party. " –GOP AR Gov @AsaHutchinson on @NewDay "Going down & seeing Trump, to me, causes more division than anything else."pic.twitter.com/6md2L7a1o9 — John Berman (@JohnBerman) May 11, 2021

