Democrats released fundraising emails Wednesday shortly after Republicans removed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as the House Republican Conference chair.

Republicans voted in near unanimity to oust Cheney as the third-ranking House; shortly after the vote, Democrats released emails fundraising off of Republicans’ move to remove the Never Trump Republican from House GOP leadership.

Liz Cheney: Gift from the fundraising gods to Democrats. pic.twitter.com/MkS58RYH5J — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) May 12, 2021

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the chair of the House Democrat Caucus, said in his fundraising email:

House Republicans just voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership post as Conference Chair. Why is this happening? Because Rep. Cheney is one of the few Republicans who has refused to go along with the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. She’s one of the few Republicans who has correctly laid the blame for the January 6th’s insurrection at Trump feet. But everyone from Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to Donald Trump himself has made it clear; that won’t fly in today’s Republican Party. … We cannot allow this extremist party to return to power. We need to be ready to fight with everything we’ve got to hold the line and protect our Democratic majority.

Dems have already started fundraising off the Cheney ouster. pic.twitter.com/trzN0vWOkY — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) May 12, 2021

In another email, the fundraising pitch read, “House GOP leadership voted to oust Liz Cheney from her leadership role this morning. Why? For actually leading!”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also defended Cheney after she was ousted from GOP leadership.

One senior GOP aide told Breitbart News that Democrats want to focus on Cheney’s ouster to create a distraction from the dismal economy under President Joe Biden.

“Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats have essentially endorsed Liz Cheney because they think they can use her to distract from disastrous unemployment numbers and spiking inflation,” the GOP aide said.

