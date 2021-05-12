A woman who dresses and lives as a man has been elected as the first “openly transgender bishop” for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America’s Sierra Pacific synod.

The media picked up the talking points on Megan Rohrer’s website where she announced: “I use they, their and them as my preferred gender pronouns because I haven’t really figured out how I want my buy in to be for the rest of my life.”

Rohrer, who is married to a lesbian, said in the video she is a pastor, a parent, and transgender.

“I am a work in progress,” Rohrer said in the video.

If my election confuses you, may that confusion inspire you to notice all the other wonderful things God is up to that you may have missed. Gods call extends to more people than you’d expect, in more places than you’d expect and more often than you’d expect. #iamLutheran — Bishop-elect Megan Rohrer (@mmrohrer) May 11, 2021

The Religion News Service reported on Rohrer, a pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in San Francisco, using the LGBT movement’s glossary:

Well known for advocating for LGBTQ rights in street activism, preaching and writing, Rohrer, 41, who uses the pronouns they and them, is also recognized for their work with the homeless. They have also attained minor celebrity status stemming from appearances on the television series “Queer Eye” and in profiles in Time magazine and Cosmopolitan, where they recounted their struggles as a young LGBTQ Christian and as a person coming to terms physically and spiritually with their gender. “It’s an honor to be called to serve the Sierra Pacific Synod,” Rohrer said to Religion News Service in a written statement. “During this time when some imagine trans people at their worst, Lutherans have once again declared that transgender people are beautiful children of God. Thank you to everyone who has been praying for me and my family as I accept this call.”

The RNS story recounted her childhood in South Dakota and when she was expelled from her church’s youth group after “coming out” as a lesbian.

The RNS story continued:

In San Francisco, whose board of supervisors declared August 12 ‘Pastor Megan Rohrer Day’ in 2012, Rohrer has been an outspoken defender and counselor to LGTBQ people, especially the transgender homeless and Christians.

“Using faith to tear other people down is not good news,” Rohrer told Cosmopolitan magazine in 2017. “We need to all be as loud and as angry as the people who want to declare that there are types of people that God can’t love.”

The RNS report said the Sierra Pacific Synod has 180 congregations in northern California and northern Nevada, with more than 36,000 members of which some 13,000 attend church.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter or send news tips to pstarr@breitbart.com