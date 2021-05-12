Thirty-one-year-old Farrakhan Muhammad was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting that wounded three people in New York City’s Times Square.

Breitbart News reported the shooting came amid an 83 percent surge in NYC shooting incidents and left two women and a four-year-old girl injured.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) released images of the shooting suspect shortly after the incident occurred:

WANTED in connection to shooting three people near West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan on May 8, 2021. @NYPDDetectives need anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/qciBGCR6AK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 9, 2021

The New York Post reports the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Muhammad, was captured in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday.

The Post cites sources claiming “Muhammad stopped at a single-room-occupancy hotel in Hell’s Kitchen to change his clothes after the shooting — and then headed for Florida with his girlfriend.”

He was captured by U.S. Marshals and will be handed over to the NYPD.

ABC 7 notes Muhammad was arrested seven times between 2007 and 2015, and arrested again in 2018 and 2020. The arrests rested on various charges, including harassment and assault.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.