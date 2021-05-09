Three Wounded in Times Square amid 83 Percent Surge in NYC Shootings

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: Police officers are seen in Times Square on May 8, 2021 in New York City. According to reports, three people, including a toddler, were injured in a shooting near West 44th St. and 7th Ave. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
David Dee Delgado/Getty
AWR Hawkins

Three people were wounded in Times Square on Saturday night as shootings in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City surge 83 percent.

The New Daily reports three individuals were shot around 5 p.m. Saturday “at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 44th Street.”

Two women and a four-year-old girl were injured.

The Daily Mail noted the four-year-old “was struck in the leg, a 24-year-old woman was hit in her thigh and a 44-year-old woman was shot in the foot.”

NYPD released video of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting:

The Mail pointed out “shooting incidents in New York City are up 83 percent from last year, and 94 percent from 2019.”

On April 27, 2021, Breitbart News explained Mayor de Blasio’s NYC saw 46 shooting incidents over a seven-day time-frame. Those incidents left behind 50 shooting victims.

New York adopted a large number of gun controls in 2013 under the auspices of the SAFE Act. Those controls include universal background checks, a ban on “high capacity” magazines, an “assault weapons” ban, firearm registration requirements, and ammunition registration.

Police officers are seen next to marked shell casings from a gun in Times Square on May 8, 2021 in New York City. According to reports, three people, including a toddler, were injured in a shooting near West 44th St. and 7th Ave. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The New York Government’s webpage notes the state also has a red flag law, which took effect August 24, 2019.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.