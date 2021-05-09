Three people were wounded in Times Square on Saturday night as shootings in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City surge 83 percent.

The New Daily reports three individuals were shot around 5 p.m. Saturday “at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 44th Street.”

Two women and a four-year-old girl were injured.

The Daily Mail noted the four-year-old “was struck in the leg, a 24-year-old woman was hit in her thigh and a 44-year-old woman was shot in the foot.”

NYPD released video of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting:

WANTED in connection to shooting three people near West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan on May 8, 2021. @NYPDDetectives need anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/qciBGCR6AK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 9, 2021

The Mail pointed out “shooting incidents in New York City are up 83 percent from last year, and 94 percent from 2019.”

On April 27, 2021, Breitbart News explained Mayor de Blasio’s NYC saw 46 shooting incidents over a seven-day time-frame. Those incidents left behind 50 shooting victims.

New York adopted a large number of gun controls in 2013 under the auspices of the SAFE Act. Those controls include universal background checks, a ban on “high capacity” magazines, an “assault weapons” ban, firearm registration requirements, and ammunition registration.

The New York Government’s webpage notes the state also has a red flag law, which took effect August 24, 2019.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.