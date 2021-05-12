White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that President Joe Biden was focused on making life better for unattended migrant minors on the border, not traveling to the southern border to address the crisis.

“Our focus remains on solutions,” she said at the White House daily press briefing.

She dismissed calls for President Biden to visit the southern border to address the crisis, arguing it would not help the children found unattended on the border.

“If going to the border changed that or helped that, that would be one thing, but our focus is on implementing pieces so we can make their lives better,” she said.

Psaki was asked to react to the shocking video of five migrant girls, ages one to five, found abandoned by smugglers on a rancher’s land.

“That was a heartbreaking situation and we’re thankful for the work of CBP to ensure those minors’ safety,” she said.

Paski also argued the administration would continue advising migrants not to come to the United States.

“This is another example of why we continue to be very clear that individuals should not make the treacherous journey north and put their lives in the hands of smugglers or others for unsafe circumstances,” she said.

The president and his administration have proven unable to stem the record numbers of migrant minors crossing the Southern border and claiming asylum.

Migrant encounters at the Southwest border jumped 944 percent from April 2020 according to new numbers released by border officials.