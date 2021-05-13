House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is hosting a bike tour Thursday morning with Capitol Police officers and other members of Congress in honor of National Police Week.

On the “Back the Blue Bike Tour,” McCarthy, his colleagues, and the officers will ride through Washington, DC, and plan to make a stop at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Judiciary Square just after 8:00 a.m.

McCarthy and the other riders will be joined by additional officers and congress members during their stop at the memorial. Attendees include Reps. Pete Stauber (R-MN) and Kat Cammack (R-FL) and memorial fund CEO Marcia Ferranto.

