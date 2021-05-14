Illinois House Expands Confiscation Orders to Include Firearm Parts

The Illinois House passed legislation Wednesday expanding the scope of “Firearms Restraining Orders” to include the confiscation of firearm parts.

The bill–HR 1092–also broadens confiscatory power to include ammunition.

HR 1092 states, “‘Firearms Restraining Order’ means an order issued by the court, prohibiting and enjoining a named person from having in his or her custody or control, purchasing, possessing, or receiving any firearms or ammunition, or removing firearm parts that could be assembled to make an operable firearm.”

The bill also broadens the definition of “family member,” thereby expanding the number of people who could petition for a “Firearms Restraining Order” against an individual.

HR 1092 defines “family member” as including a “former spouse” or “person with whom the respondent has or allegedly has a child in common.”

The NRA-ILA reported the Illinois House passed HR 1092 by a vote of 69 to 43. The bill now goes to the Illinois Senate.

