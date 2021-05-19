Only 15.5 percent of Democrats blame Hamas for the current Middle East violence, according to the Trafalgar Group.

Nearly 38 percent of Democrats believe Israel is to blame for the current violence, while 34.4 percent do not know.

It appears President Joe Biden has sided with the 15.5 percent, relaying in a phone call Wednesday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire.”

Far-left Democrats have been advocating for Biden to show sympathy for such a position.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) tweeted May 10 that Biden should be defending Hamas. “Israel attacks it during Ramadan. Where’s the outrage @POTUS?” she said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), posted a similar message on May 8. “We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem,” she said via Twitter. “Israeli forces are forcing families from their homes during Ramadan and inflicting violence. It is inhumane and the US must show leadership in safeguarding the human rights of Palestinians.”

With Hamas and radical Islamic militants firing more than 3,150 rockets into Israel as of May 18, Netanyahu stated Sunday that the counteroffensive would continue until the job is done.

“We continue the operation in Gaza as much as needed to restore calm – it will take time,” he said.

The poll was conducted between May 15-17 with 1101 respondents of likely general election voters. The response rate was 1.47 percent and the margin of error is 2.95 percent with 95 percent confidence.

The FiveThirtyEight pollster ratings, “calculated by analyzing the historical accuracy of each polling organization’s polls along with its methodology,” rated the Trafalgar Group an A-.