Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is seemingly bothered by the number of Republicans rejecting the creation of a January 6 commission, drawing a comparison to the GOP’s investigation into her handling of the September 11, 2012, Benghazi terrorist attacks, which resulted in four American casualties.

Clinton on Thursday shared a social media post from CNN commentator Keith Boykin, who said, “Republicans held 32 hearings, 7 congressional investigations, published 11 reports, and forced Hillary Clinton to testify for 11 hours about Benghazi,” adding, “But they refuse to support a bipartisan commission to investigate an insurrection right here in the U.S.”

“Makes you think,” Clinton remarked:

The Democrat-led House successfully passed legislation — H.R. 3233, the National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex Act — establishing a commission to investigate the protests and riots that ensued at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 — the day lawmakers convened to count the Electoral College votes. The measure passed 252-175, earning the support of 35 Republicans, including Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN), and French Hill (R-AR).

In a statement, Hill explained he voted for the commission to get “answers from Speaker Pelosi” about security measures.

“I want answers from Speaker Pelosi on the lack of adequate security in the U.S. Capitol during that day. More importantly, understanding the events of January 6th is critical so that the instances of heroism can be recognized, and the errors made will never be repeated,” he added.

GOP leaders Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) expressed strong opposition to the measure as it faces a greater legislative hurdle in the upper chamber.

Clinton is not the only far-left Democrat to make such a comparison. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) invoked Benghazi during a floor speech on Wednesday, accusing Republicans of chasing Clinton, who served as secretary of state, “all over the country,” spending “millions of dollars.”

“We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head, and we can’t get bipartisanship,” he added. “What else has to happen in this country?”