Poll: Voters Favor Donald Trump over Kamala Harris in 2024

A McLaughlin & Associates poll found voters would support former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 general election, should they both receive their respective party’s nomination.

Hypothetically, those surveyed were asked to look ahead and decide how they would “vote in the general election for president between Donald Trump, the Republican candidate and Kamala Harris, the Democrat candidate” in 2024. Forty-nine percent of respondents stated they would vote for Trump, while 45 percent said they would vote for Harris. Independent voters also suggested they would support the Republican nominee, with 49 percent signaling support for Trump.

Asked if Trump “won the Republican nomination for President, would you vote for him in the 2024 general election,” 80 percent of Hispanic Republican primary voters said yes, while only 20 percent said no. Eighty-two percent of independents (among GOP primary voters) also stated they would support Trump in 2024 if he is the Republican nominee.

The survey, which gathered responses from May 12 to May 18 and has a sample size of more than 1,000 voters, showed Trump also received support from 52 percent of suburban voters and found that 64 percent of those surveyed believe Harris will become president before President Joe Biden’s four-year term in office concludes.

The poll also found that 48 percent of surveyed American voters favor a small government with few services, while 37 percent favor a large government with many services.

