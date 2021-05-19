A new poll from McLaughlin & Associates found that a majority of voters believe President Joe Biden will not complete his first term in office and that Vice President Kamala Harris will fill his position.

The survey, which gathered responses from May 12 to May 18 and has a sample size of more than 1,000 voters, found that 64 percent of those who took part in the study have very little confidence that Biden will complete a full term in office, saying it is “likely” that Harris will be president before the next election. Another 30 percent stated they believe it is “very likely” that Harris will take over for Biden and assume the presidency.

Of those that responded to the question of “How likely is it that Vice-President Kamala Harris will be president before the end of Joe Bidens 4-Year term,” 77 percent of Republicans and 50 percent of Democrats said it is likely. Fifty-one percent of Biden voters in the 2020 general election stated they have little faith in Biden concluding a full term in office.

Hypothetically, those surveyed were asked to look ahead and decide how they would “vote in the general election for president between Donald Trump, the Republican candidate and Kamala Harris, the Democrat candidate” in 2024. Forty-nine percent of respondents stated they would vote for Trump, while 45 percent said they would vote for Harris. Independent voters who were questioned also suggested they would support the Republican nominee, with 48 percent signaling support for Trump.

The poll also found that 48 percent of surveyed American voters favor a small government with few services, while 37 percent favor a large government with many services.

