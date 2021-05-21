Many Senate Republicans oppose the partisan January 6 Commission which serves the Democrat’s agenda by deflecting from their unpopular policies.

“I don’t think there will be 10 votes on our side for it,” Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) said of the legislation which passed the House with 35 Republican votes. “At this stage, I’d be surprised if you’re gonna get even a handful.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) will also oppose the commission in a blow to Democrats who need ten Republicans to pass the measure.

“It’s not at all clear what new facts or additional investigation yet another commission could lay on top of the existing efforts by law enforcement and Congress,” he said.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) added, “We’ve had a chance to hear from House leadership about what they saw in the bill. It doesn’t appear right now that they believe that it is bipartisan in nature, which to me is extremely disappointing.”

“The way that the bill is written right now, I would feel compelled to vote against it,” he explained.

Republican Moderate Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Susan Collins (R-ME) have also voiced opposition to the January 6 Commission, at least in its current form.

Politico reported Friday Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) is joining the opposition, pointing towards the Democrat partisan gamesmanship.

“I know how difficult it is. So this myth that you could finish this by December? You probably couldn’t even get your staff security clearance to read the documents,” Burr said. “There’s no question” this would give Democrats a way to deflect from President Joe Biden’s failed agenda ahead of 2022 midterms.

Indeed, Democrats are desperate to pass the measure to keep the spotlight on Former President Trump, presumably because Biden’s approval and swing state poll numbers are the lowest of his presidency and inflation is raising, gas prices are increasing, and Iran-funded Hamas is attacking Israel.

The series of occurrences, correlated with the administration’s management, have given Biden only a 35 percent approval rating among registered independent voters in swing states, according to a May poll conducted by DemocracyCorps.

Biden’s national approval rating has taken a hit too, dropping to 47.5 percent and contracting by 9.5 percent since April when Gallup marked the president at 57 percent approval.

American voters have witnessed Biden’s first 100 days in which his party has introduced legislation such as packing the courts, amnesty, reparations, federalized elections, D.C. statehood, and banning the Electoral College.