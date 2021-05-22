President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is providing Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months to more than 100,000 Haitians who can now legally remain in the United States and take U.S. jobs.

In an announcement on Saturday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the administration would provide TPS to eligible Haitians who have resided in the U.S. as of May 21. Already, the federal government has been extending TPS for Haitians for more than a decade.

Mayorkas said the 18-month TPS Haiti extension was due to “social unrest, an increase in human rights abuses, crippling poverty, and lack of basic resources, which are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Most significantly, the TPS extension for Haitians will allow more than 100,000 to secure work permits to take U.S. jobs in a labor market that is still suffering from mass unemployment, where about 16.4 million Americans remain jobless.

Biden in March granted TPS to about 320,000 Venezuelans and 1,600 Burma nationals who can now remain in the U.S. for at least 18 months.

While originally intended to be temporary, TPS has become a quasi-amnesty for otherwise illegal aliens created under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1990 (INA) that prevents the deportation of foreign nationals from countries that have suffered through famine, war, or natural disasters.

Since the Clinton administration, TPS has been transformed into a de facto amnesty program as the Bush, Obama, Trump, and now Biden administrations have continuously renewed and expanded the program for a variety of countries.

