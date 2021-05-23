Over 35 people were shot, seven fatally, Friday into Saturday night across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported the exact figure at 36 shooting victims, as of 10:30 p.m. central time Saturday night.

Two people were shot and killed Friday night just before 10:30 p.m. “in the 500 block of North Kedzie Avenue. The shooting followed an argument, which resulted in a man opening fire on a 23–year-old woman and the 18-year-old male who was with her, killing both.

Another Friday night fatality was a 15-year-old Dajon Gater, who was shot and killed while on a front port in Lawndale.

Gater was on the porch just before midnight when two men approached on foot and opened fire, shooting him in the head. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Minutes later, just after midnight Saturday, a man was shot and killed while driving on the Eisenhower Expressway. (May 21, 2021, Breitbart News noted Chicago expressway shootings were up over 100 percent from where they were at that same time last year.)

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, two men were shot and killed while standing in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street. The men were 24 and 29-years-old.

Three people were standing on a sidewalk Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. when occupants of two separate vehicles opened fire on them, killing a 46-year-old man. The man was identified as Johnnie Williams.

NBC 5 observed that one of the other three victims “was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head.” The third victim was taken to the hospital with “a gunshot wound to the arm.”

The violence witnessed Friday into Saturday night followed a five-hour time-frame in which 17 were shot Thursday into Friday morning.

The Sun-Times pointed out 14 people were wounded and three were killed during those five hours.

