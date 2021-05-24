FBI Investigating Powder-Filled Letter Sent to Rand Paul

The FBI and Capitol Hill police are investigating a package sent to Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) home on Monday that contained white powder and a violent image, according to reports.

While the sender is unknown, Politico reported that a senior adviser to Paul, Sergio Gor, said a large envelope arrived at the senator’s home in Kentucky and is currently being examined for harmful substances. Fox News also reported Monday night the envelope is “bearing an image threatening violence.”

Fox News reports:

On the outside of the envelope was a picture of a bruised and bandaged Paul with a gun to his head and a threat printed beneath it: “I’ll finish what your neighbor started you motherf——“

“I take these threats immensely seriously,” Paul said regarding the incident. “As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter.”

I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. https://t.co/e1rQ6uwPdf — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 24, 2021

On Sunday, Marx, a singer from the 80s and 90s, wrote in a tweet, “I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume.”

Paul was formerly attacked in his yard by his neighbor, Rene Boucher, in 2017. Boucher later pled guilty to assaulting a member of Congress.

Violent Black Lives Matter demonstrators also surrounded Paul and his wife for several minutes on the streets of Washington, DC, last August as they attempted to leave the Republican National Convention event at the White House.

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House,” Paul wrote in a tweet at the time. “Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.”

