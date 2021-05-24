Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) believes love is the answer to much of what ails our nation, but he also believes it is wise to “own a handgun just in case.”

In a video posted by the NRA on Monday, Kennedy can be seen polishing a snub-nosed revolver, then looking into the camera and saying, “I believe that love is the answer, but you ought to own a handgun just in case.”

Sen. Kennedy has stood out as a strong supporter of gun rights, even as the Biden administration has pushed gun control legislation after gun control legislation.

For example, on March 23, 2021–one day after the firearm-based attack in Boulder, Colorado–Salon noted that Kennedy tried to defuse leftist gun control hysteria by pointing out that lawmakers do not deal with other types of deaths by going after the law-abiding.

He noted drunk driving deaths and said: “I’m not trying to equate these two, but we have a lot of drunk drivers in America that kill a lot of people. We ought to try to combat that too. But I think what many folks on my side of the aisle are saying is that the answer is not to get rid of all sober drivers.”

Kennedy added, “The answer is to concentrate on the problem.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.