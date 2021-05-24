Online Marketplace Etsy Bans Sales of Gun Parts and Accessories

Etsy is banning the sale of gun parts and gun accessories, effective Tuesday, on its online marketplace platform.

Fox Business and the Associated Press reported that firearm sales were already banned on Etsy, as were the sales of many gun parts, but the company is now “expanding this enforcement” to include all gun parts and firearm accessories.

Sellers on Etsy were given two weeks to update or alter their inventory to comport with the new prohibitions.

ECommereceBytes published an excerpt of the email Etsy sent to sellers: “As of May 25, 2021, we will no longer accommodate any gun parts or accessories that attach to a firearm. We take protecting our marketplace very seriously and work hard to balance the enforcement of our policies with the unique variety of handmade items our sellers contribute to the marketplace.”

Fox Business noted that one Esty seller responded to the email by saying, “I’m currently selling wooden grips for guns under the category that Etsy setup for them. Does Etsy now consider them forbidden under this new rule. If so, I need to quickly find another place to list my items.”

