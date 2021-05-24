Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) attempted to laugh off her hypocrisy after Breitbart News exclusively reported about her violating her own coronavirus orders at an East Lansing bar over the weekend.

The governor, who imposed some of the harshest restrictions on businesses, schools, and individuals of any in the country, violated her restaurant capacity orders when she sat at a table with 12 others at the Landshark bar in the college town on Saturday.

Whitmer apologized after the Breitbart News report and, when asked about it Monday, she attempted to make light of the situation:

“We have not gone forward and penalized businesses that are trying to do the right thing,” she said, making an exception for those that she decided had “flouted” her orders.

“I don’t know that there’s a lot more for me to add at this point in time other than those former [Michigan State] Spartans, or I guess you’re a Spartan for life, who know the establishment should be aware that it is now a restaurant and they have pretty good pizza,” Whitmer said.

The governor told reporters she wrote Sunday evening’s statement herself:

REACTION: After a photo surfaced of @GovWhitmer at a table in an East Lansing bar with a dozen other people, seemingly against her own COVID orders, her press secretary released this statement from Whitmer:@9and10News pic.twitter.com/fePStJvfK8 — Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) May 23, 2021

“Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together,” Whitmer admitted.

“Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it,” she claimed.

“In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize,” the governor said.

The order Whitmer violated, which allows only 6 patrons per table, remains in effect until June 1.

When another reporter asked Whitmer about the appearance that there is one set of rules for her and another for everyone else, she said, “In this environment, there’s no making everyone happy.”

