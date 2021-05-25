L.A. Times: ‘Biden Struggles to Make Progress on Racial Issues’

The Los Angeles Times reports Tuesday, on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, that President Joe Biden has “struggle[d] to make progress on racial issues,” despite making the Black Lives Matter movement central to his 2020 campaign.

The Times notes:

Floyd’s family arrived at the White House on Tuesday, the anniversary of his death. But there was to be no bill-signing ceremony. Bipartisan negotiations on Capitol Hill have yet to produce a breakthrough, a reminder of the steep hurdles that Biden faces confronting the country’s entrenched racial problems and its political polarization. … When Biden declared victory over President Trump after November’s election, he said he had won a mandate “to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism in this country.” He marked a rare moment of progress last week when he signed legislation to address hate crimes against Asian Americans, which have increased during the pandemic because the coronavirus originated in China. …