Joe Biden Defends Sharks: ‘Vast Majority’ Are Not Going to Attack

President Joe Biden defended sharks in an interview with a team of wildlife enthusiasts on YouTube.

“That shark you talk about in the ocean, the vast majority of which are not going to attack anybody, they’re not doing anything,” Biden said.

The president and Dr. Anthony Fauci did a video conference interview with two creators on the Brave Wilderness channel to promote the coronavirus vaccine. Brave Wilderness has over 18 million subscribers.

Biden’s defense of sharks is opposite to that of President Donald Trump, who said he was “not a fan” of them during a campaign rally in August 2020.

“They were saying the other night … ‘Oh, sharks. We have to protect them. I said, ‘Wait a minute. Wait,'” he said, and added, “I’m not a big fan of sharks either. I don’t know. How many votes am I going to lose?”

Biden also expressed his solidarity with wolves, vowing to protect them.

“By the way, I’m a big dog person. Every single species of dog. Every single breed has come from the grey wolf,” he said.

When the two YouTube stars offered to take Biden to see a wolf personally, the president said he already had.

“I have spent time with wolves on two occasions, yeah, a real wolf and other wolves, you know,” he concluded.