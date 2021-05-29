Navy SEAL veteran Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) on Friday announced he had launched a page for whistleblowers to go and report complaints on wokeness spreading in the United States military.

He tweeted:

Enough is enough. We won’t let our military fall to woke ideology. We have just launched a whistleblower webpage where you can submit your story. Your complaint will be legally protected, and go to my office and @SenTomCotton.

He added:

With written permission we will anonymously publish egregious complaints on social media and tell the country what’s happening in our military. For too long, progressive Pentagon staffers have been calling the shots for our warfighters, and spineless military commanders have let it happen. Now we are going to expose you. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) May 28, 2021

With written permission we will anonymously publish egregious complaints on social media and tell the country what’s happening in our military. — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) May 28, 2021

The page advises whistleblowers to use personal devices and contact information when submitting information, and to not submit classified information.

As the Biden administration looks to crack down on “extremists” in the military without yet having defined the term, some conservatives in the military have come forward to report political persecution.

Most notably, Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier has come forward with stories of such persecution in podcast interviews and in his book, “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military.”

In his book, he recalls attending the Pentagon’s top strategy school and bringing up psychologist Jordan Peterson with his thesis advisers and being told that mentioning Peterson was like mentioning “Hitler.”

Lohmeier was fired from command at Space Force after he appeared on several podcasts discussing his book.

In one interview on the Information Operations podcast he said: “What you see happening in the U.S. military at the moment is that if you’re a conservative, then you’re lumped into a group of people who are labeled extremists if you voice your views.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter or on Facebook.