Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Choose French Dining for Memorial Day

(L-R) US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrive to take part in a wreath laying in front of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Arlington, Virginia on May 31, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / …
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden went out to lunch at a French restaurant with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff on Memorial Day.

The executive group dined at the Washington, DC, French restaurant Le Diplomate after the ceremony at Arlington Cemetery to remember America’s fallen warriors.

The Hors d’Oeuvres menu includes Steak Tartare du Parc, Escargots à la Bourguignonne, Foie Gras Parfait, and Gougères.

The mid-day lunch menu includes a $20 dollar American hamburger with “pommes frites,” a $35 dish of Beef Bourguignon, or a $59 dish of Lobster Frites.

Several Washington residents posted videos of the group and cheered as they left the restaurant about an hour after they arrived.

