West Virginia is offering residents a chance to win hunting rifles, “custom-outfitted trucks,” and numerous other prizes in exchange for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The incentives for vaccination was announced on Gov. Jim Justice’s (R) official website Tuesday.

The announcement said referenced the “vaccine incentive lottery that will begin on June 20th and run through August 4th.”

West Virginians of legal age entered in the lottery have the opportunity to win “a $1.588 million grand prize, a $588,000 second prize, full scholarships to any higher education institution in West Virginia, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend vacations at state parks, lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, custom hunting rifles and custom hunting shotguns.”

Gov. Justice commented on the vaccine incentives, saying, “The faster we get people across the finish line the more lives we save. That’s all there is to it. If the tab just keeps running the cost is enormous. The hospitalizations are enormous. We have to get all of our folks across the finish line.”

In addition to the prize lottery, West Virginians “ages 16-35 who have been fully vaccinated” against the coronavirus can register online for their choice of a $100 gift card or a $100 savings bond.

