Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday he will not allow Democrats or their media allies to use January 6 to discredit the aspirations of millions of American citizens.

“You know, we’ve all been through a lot over the past year. A global pandemic, civil unrest, a divisive election, and tragedy at our nation’s capitol,” Pence said during a speech given at the annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner hosted by the Hillsborough County Republicans in Manchester, New Hampshire.

“As I said that day, January 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol. But thanks to the swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement violence was quelled,” he noted.

“The Capitol was secured, and that same day we reconvened the Congress and did our duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States,” Pence continued:

You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office, and I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years. And I will not allow Democrats or their allies in the media to use one tragic day to discredit the aspirations of millions of Americans. Or allow Democrats or their allies in the media to distract our attention from the new administration intent on dividing our country to advance their radical agenda. My fellow Republicans, for our country, for our future, for our children, and our grandchildren, we must move forward united.

Senate Republicans blocked recent legislation to establish a commission to investigate the protests and riots that occurred January 6, Breitbart News reported Friday.

Following the vote, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) issued a statement in which he called the legislation a politically motivated witch hunt.

“With multiple investigations already underway, I do not support the politically motivated January 6 Commission led by Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi,” he said.